Ok, lets start the new year off running, so I can sputter out in a day in classic fashion. This year is going to be great. Right? Right?

Ok, its, very very likely going to be terrible.

I had a fairly productive Saturday today, I swapped out the ancient bathroom fan for a nicer, quieter one. It need some trim added to cover the leftover hole, because it’s smaller than the previous one, but it’s in. It’s not as easy as it seems, but not super difficult. Remove the old fan from the housing, which means removing the discharge pipe and electrical. After turning off the breaker of course, which also means doing it all with a smaller light or a flashlight. Then figure out how to remove the old housing without tearing things up too badly. The new one goes in essentially the reverse of this. But everything is new, so it goes in much more easily.

Anyway, time to ramble of about recent doing. I think its been like 3 weeks now since the last one of these.

Video Games

I finished off The Knight Witch recently. Its a sort of genre mash up of Bullet Hell 2 stick shooters and Metroidvania. Its an interesting but deeply flawed game. I ended up using the cheats about halfway through just to finish. Almost every piece of commentary I have read agrees that it becomes too difficult because the lack of real progression, around the point where I enabled cheats. It also doesn’t feel particularly “bullet hell”-ish most of the time.

Toys

Been a bit busy for toys. I found Aayla Secura marked down super cheap at Wal-Mart. She is one of a few Jedi I am still missing. The main two left are Shaak Ti and Ki Adi Mundi. Annoyingly, she didn’t ring up on clearance and I had to wait around while the employees found a manager to fix it. I mean, it was $12 vs $27, I waited. I also mentioned that there were like half a dozen of them in the clearance aisle marked that price, they may want to fix it.

At the same Wal-Mart I picked up GI Joe Crystal Ball, not on clearance. I don’t know a ton about this character but he looks super cool, with super cool accessories. I had him on pre order previously but had to cancel. I had the funds this round so I went ahead and just got him.

The new LEGO Speed Champions Back to the Future DeLorean released. Boy that’s a mouthful. I have the old DeLorean, this one is a lot cooler. I actually got two, one for my brother as a Christmas present. I have not assembled it yet.

Lastly, back on my birthday, though not for my birthday, I ended up at a Meijer out of town that had the latest wave of Leader class Transformers. I had Big Convoy on pre order but cancelled that and got him now instead. Dude is pretty cool, though a bit small for someone called Big Convoy. I didn’t have an OG Big Convoy, but I do have the black and silver Nemesis repaint.

Music

My wife was looking for some shelves for the shop on an online action site HiBid and I ended up bidding on a

Lot with a bunch of random CDs. I won it for cheap but realized this was risky since there was a chance that it was just cases or might be mostly things I don’t care about. I got lucky though, there was a decent assortment and only like 6 or 7 were missing the disks. Maybe another half a dozen were country CDs I don’t care about but they were known artists and my wife will listen to them. Another half dozen were “goofy nonsense” that seemed kind of interesting and then the last dozen were worthwhile, including another copy of Taylor Swift’s 1989. I think I technically have this album 4 times now between the vinyl and the digital version and CDs.

Anyway, the actually notable ones I care about, in no particular order, are…

Barbra Streisand – The Concert

Barbra Streisand – Higher Ground

Cats – Music from the Original Broadway Cast

Manilow – Scores

Sleepless in Seattle Soundtrack

Genesis – Invisible Touch

Rod Stewart – Stardust

Tina Turner – Private Dancer

Tom Petty – Wildflowers (I have a copy of this already)

Eagles – Hell Freezes Over

Elton John – Made in England

Clapton Chronicles – The Best of Eric Clapton

Ray Charles – Genius Loves Company

Alison Krauss – A Hundred Miles or More

Garth Brooks – Gunslinger

The Manhattan Transfer – Tonin’

Blake Shelton – Red River Blue

Luke Bryan – Crash My Party

Scotty McCreery – Clear As Day

Reba McEntire – What If It’s You

The Patsy Cline Collection – Honkly Tonk Merry Go Round

Taylor Swift – 1989

Plus some other nonsense I don’t care about. And a gross case that I pitched, but kept the insert for. Also, some of the stuff in the picture is stuff I mentioned last time. And there is a case for a copy of Red, but the CD is missing.