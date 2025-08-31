I almost didn’t do one this week, but why not, it’s also the end of Blaugust, so let’s throw something together. It’s supposed to be “What I learned” week, but sorry fellow Blaugistans, I’ve been doing blogging for ages, I am not sure there is anything I really can learn.

Blaugust went about as expected. Early inspiration and drive, fizzling out to nothing as motivation and general… everything… just became too much and the “why bother” set in. I didn’t take photos for reviews already written, I didn’t do reviews for photos already taken. I didn’t do more album write ups, I didn’t finish the “My History of gaming” series I started last year.

Just more why bother.

I hate to get “political”, but the state of basically everything just fucking sucks and basically does not help with my giving a shit about anything.

I did do a few thing though. I replaced the head on the Weed Eater, which was cracked and kept falling off. I cleaned the rider mower up real good with some de-greaser and ordered a new oil filter. It keeps stalling out, which meant I ended up push mowing the yard over the course of three days. I have a pretty big yard.

I also finished putting up another side of deer fencing around the garden gazebo thing, because the deer still seemed be eating the pepper plant on that side of the structure.

Toys

Look at me, buying stuff for a hit of dopamine. This one is older, I’ve had the MCU Odin on my CamelCamelCamle list for a while, and it hit sub $10, so after some personal debate on if I really cared, I went ahead and ordered it. He’s alright, shorter than I expected.

Video Games

Man, the end of Beatstar, which I mentioned last week, this is how every game like this should end. A literal smorgasbord of content. I don’t think I’ll even have time to get through it all in the next 2 months. I’ve unlocked all of the basic songs, but only maybe, a quarter of the Deluxe tracks. Partly because deluxe tracks mean unlocking them by playing the basic version, then spinning for cards. It’s mostly just… slow and grindy because of all the animations to earn cards to unlock them, even with unlimited rolls.

Which sucks a bit because the Deluxe tracks tend to be more interesting.

Fortnite has the new Festival headliner, which is Gorillaz, which is cool, I love me some Gorillaz. Only 2 of them are int he pass, but once I get the Vbucks from the pass I’ll have enough to buy the pack with the other two. I’m pretty patient about saving Vbucks. I do every few months infuse in that 1000 for the Crew sub, but I subscribe and cancel immediately. If you are proper with your timing, you get like 5-6 passes with of stuff for like nothing. Plus close to 2k Vbucks.

I also went back to Overwatch, because I am weak, and because there is some tie in with a basketball player and it’s giving 77 total Loot boxes. I have so much crap in Overwatch now that I got almost all duplicate items in my last batch of 11 boxes. I didn’t even know that could happen, but it did, and it rolls over to give more loot boxes, which also was almost all dupes.

Anyway, have some links.

Link List

Sorry, Oblivion Remastered: dabbing, twerking, and the griddy are now unleashable on command in you Brief Summary: ” Are you sitting down, Oblivion Remastered? It’s alright. I’ve just got…some news I need to tell y” Personal Notes and Commentary: “Aye, now you can Get Griddy on Mythic Dawn Cultists.”

Infinity Nikki 1.9: Music Season Introduces Stardew Valley collab & new rhythm gameplay Brief Summary: “Infinity Nikki continues apace and now reaches its 1,9 update with its new Music Season, launching i” Personal Notes and Commentary: “Music and rhythm gameplay you say? I may need to get back into Infinity Nikki again.”

Scientists And Doctors Don’t Give A Damn What RFK Jr. Thinks About The COVID Vaccine Brief Summary: “Earlier this month, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. published an impassion” Personal Notes and Commentary: “Good on them, fuck RFK Jr.”

The Fake Portal Has Launched! Brief Summary: ” A few days back, I blogged about a website called the Fake Portal, whose goal is to help highlight “ Personal Notes and Commentary: “Interesting idea, basically a spotlight for Indie Games.”

Thinking Ahead to the Full Military Takeover of Cities Brief Summary: “DC, yesterday. (Photo: Getty)Donald Trump is assembling a military force under his direct personal s” Personal Notes and Commentary: “”

Google to Verify All Android Developers in 4 Countries to Block Malicious Apps Brief Summary: “Google has announced plans to begin verifying the identity of all developers who distribute apps on “ Personal Notes and Commentary: “Oh look, more enshitification on the part of Google. This feels squarely directed at reVanced and similar.”

It’s the Economy, Stupid Brief Summary: “Economic newsletters come from a different part of my background: My miserable decade as a practicin” Personal Notes and Commentary: “”

Democrat consultants tell politicians to stop using terms like ‘LGBTQIA’ and ‘cisgender’ Brief Summary: “If you ask this consulting firm, Democrats aren’t unpopular because they compromise with Republicans” Personal Notes and Commentary: “From what I can tell these “Democrat consultants” are not particularly Democrats or even really left leaning.”