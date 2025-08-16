It’s Friday now, as I start to write this. I am off work, the first of many fridays off, because i never really go on vacations and have vacation time to use up. Since I’m the only one in my local office, I can’t really take like, a month off or something. I don’t know that I would want to. Hell I can’t really justify to myself taking a week off to just do nothing. If I were going out of town I could, but staying in town feels dodgy.

Besides, I rather like my 4 day work weeks.

Blaugust here is still going on, because well, it’s still August. I didn’t have a perfect week this week. I stated at the beginning I was expecting, at best, to push out 4 of these silly weekly posts. I’ve managed quite a bit more. Once again though, I go into the next week with nothing slated. I do have a mostly finished write up about RSS sharing workflow, and a bunch of notes on my Raspberry Pi webcam install set up, so I’ll probably try to get those up.

I should write more about my other “nerdy topics” but taking a bunch of photos is too much work at the moment.

Music

You notice how Music always seems to come first. I guess it’s my favorite topic.

The last of the Macon County Conservation District shows was last Sunday, This one was Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters. I have to say, an this isn’t really knocking the other artists, this one felt like the “most legit” of the groups, from an overall perspective. There was an actual drummer, they sounded good, they had a merch table with records and CDs and I think maybe shirts.

The band was pretty good overall, a nice rock and roll sound, all original tracks, some of the lyrics are kind of goofy (by design). It was a nice change from the more country/folksy sound of most fo the groups. I think in the grand scheme of things, the first guy in the series, Devon C Williams, was my favorite, though they were all decent to good.

I’ve also been doing much better about branching out my listening, I’ve loaded a lot more stuff onto my phone because well, it has like 500GB of space or something nutty in it. I could technically git everything, maybe, but then it would be a hugely cluttered mess.

A quick check says my Music library contains 44,563 items in 5,528 folders and contains 368gb.

I’d probably have to remove some apps to get it to all fit, but it would.

On another Music related note, I discovered yesterday, that my Concert Photo galleries had gotten borked during the move from Blogging Intensifies. I’ve fixed them now, then are all here, starting around halfway down the page.

Movies and TV

We randomly watched Vanilla Sky the other day. It’s one of those movies that I’ve been meaning to watch for ages, but never had. Then when I went to log it on Letterboxd, it turns out I had watched it. I didn’t remember any of it though, so I likely “watched” it while letting ti run in the background at work. I legitimately can’t really decide if I liked it or not, it’s very very bizarre. And i am really into bizarre shit, everything about this movie should be right up my alley. I think maybe the cast wasn’t doing it for me, I really can’t stand Tom Cruise. I may look into the original Spanish film it’s based on and see if it works better for me.

I also started watching Daredevil Born Again. It’s much more of a continuation of the old Netflix show than I expected it to be. I don’t remember enough details of the old one to know if there are a lot of straight contradictions, but I remember enough to know there are a lot of direct references. There is also a lot less Punisher and Daredevil and Bullseye than expected. Don’t get me wrong, I’m enjoying it, but so far it’s essentially just “Matt Murdock Born Again.” I just past the bank heist episode, which I feel in the long term may be mostly filler, but also, it was pretty good. It’s the closest we have gotten to having actual Daredevil action.

PS, Why did Punisher have to bully Matt so bad over Foggy. Jackass.

Video Games

Nothing new to report really. Overwatch has a new hero in preview right now. The new hero is, kind of weird to play and a little lame IMO. Another healer, but he feels weird to play in a bad way, like Lifeweaver. I hate Lifeweaver. Ok, I kind of like the character Lifeweaver, I hate PLAYING AS Lifeweaver.

Links

I was going to add the Links I used to post as Link List Posts down here but the formatting was being a pain so maybe next time.