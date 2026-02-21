Yeah its been a hot minute, whatever. Lets do some catch up. Maybe I will secretly slip those old posts in as if they were always there at some point.

In general life stuff, I had a fun Valentine’s day going to a local Ice sculpting show. I should throw together a gallery for that. I had the pleasure of spending $1300 $1600 on car repairs, it was just, maintenance needed for a 100k+ miles vehicle. Breaks and rotors, some leaky oil stuff (ended up also needing to replace the fan). And just to top it off, the van goes in next for, basically the same repairs and cost.

I got perma banned from Reddit, because I will not stand idly by on my commentary. I wrote about it but decided not to post it. In short, I don’t regret it, I did nothing wrong, fuck Reddit, and fuck the assholes destroying the country. I have plenty of better places to get news and better social outlets to discuss it. Ive been using Lemmy a lot more, and anything important already comes through my RSS reader where I can share it easily anyway,

Video Games

I went back to Overwatch. They rebranded again, back to Overwatch, dropping the 2. Rolled back to Season 1, added 5 new heroes at once, had a shitload of loot box drops on Twitch and in game.

I caved.

I think I played like 5 games, realized I still was not enjoying it, and uninstalled it again. And Battlenet. I do this every time I quit otherwise I just go back and hate myself every time for it. Sometimes I block Battlenet so I can’t even go get the launcher again impulsively. Its basically addict and regression behavior.

Instead I have spent a lot of gaming time playing Heartopia, in case the two or three times I made Heartopia posts was not obvious enough. What can I say, I like my little buildy cozy games. My latest build push, I added a foundation to my house.

Now, that sounds simple on paper, sure, but it was not that simple in game. Actually, it kind of was it only took one tedious hour.

My current home is just, the starter home, with expansions. I have seen a lot of other people’s nice builds and huge mansions, I want my cozy game home to feel cozy.

To add the foundation, you essentially have to put down quarter walls and place everything on top, then paint them up as bricks. It adds a lot of neet build dynamics like small porches and using stairs and just makes the house look more dimensional.

The actual process is not as simple as it sounds. Its easier because when you move a floor or wall, everything attached comes with it. But then some things that don’t conflict when placed individually, will conflict when moved this way, so you need to move some furniture temporarily. This is especially true of doors and windows, which often need slapped off to the side somewhere for a bit.

You also have to move all the ceiling tiles, which means removing the roof. Thankfully I had a little Ice rink build with parts from this current season that is large enough to put a roof in.

Essentially, I just systematically moved each room. It helped I think that I was also moving the house back one square on the lot, so I had room to work.

The end result is much nicer, but I still need to make a nicer side deck in the garden area.

There is also a My Little Pony event, which I don’t really care about, because I don’t really care about MLP. Plus I don’t quite understand the mechanics of what to do. Like there is a tree in a cloud after a long slow rainbow slide, and you touch the tree, and you are supposed to resonate or something with other players or you can just touch the tree again and get points. And then there is another page that just gives you these kind of pointless sticker things.

I do kind of want at least one of the flashy pony themed sports cars, but its part of the money spend gatcha mechanic and I am not spending money on that.

TV and Movies

Been keeping up on High Potential and The Rookie. I watched the weird Muppet special. Not weird for its content, that was fine, but weird because its a random 30 minute special slash pseudo pilot pitch. The Muppets have such a weird history in media. Some people really like them a lot seem just, indifferent to them.

If it gets a series though, I hope the episodes are a bit longer. It felt rushed and Sabrina Carpenter felt under used. I realize she isn’t a regular, but I feel like future guest stars would have the same problem.

I have started back on Star Trek. I wrote some about Academy already, but I have also started on Strange New Worlds Season 3. It really felt like we had more seasons of SNW. Anyway, I am halfway through having done 5 episodes. I’ll probably do a write up of the season once I’m done.

I put TV and Movies but I can’t really think of any real notable movies worth commenting about.

Toys

I have written 2 or 3 of these and not posted and I have lost track of where I am on this a bit. Lets just pick what stands out.

Transformers current line gimmick if releasing each of the Thirteen Primes. I like the idea, I don’t like it enough to follow it. I am kind of not super into Transformers these days and not really buying toys either, for various reasons, mostly money. I did pick up Amalgamous Prime, the one I was most interested in. If I ever find Micronus, I might pick him up as well, maybe. Amalgamous is… neat, but he gets in the way of himself a LOT and I am kind of disappointed in him for it. The joints are stiff and his disassemble gimmick too loose and so he falls apart too easily.

I also ended up with a pair of clearance LEGO sets. I forget what the line is, but one is the Tantive IV from Star Wars and the other is a Helicarrier from The Avengers. Bother were fun builds, I personally like the Helicarrier a bit more. I like the design and concept and I can maybe do some cool stuff with the Godzilla figures I have.