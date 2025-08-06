With the success, I suppose, of the first three films, we got a spin off film with Supergirl, Superman’s cousin. I like the idea of this one for the most part, but the overall execution is very sloppy and feels like it’s trying to go in 3 or 4 different directions all at once, none of them very well.

The film opens with her existing in some sort of, lab? I guess? It doesn’t seem to be Krypton, which was of course, destroyed. There is a big of an accident and the power source for the place gets lost out through a vacuum hole in the wall of whenever it is she is. Why this random dude was just, carrying around something so important is kind of weird, but OK. Supergirl then accidentally gets transported after it to Earth.

I say it’s a bit unclear where she is at this point, and it actually feels like she exists in some sort of, small microscopic dimension.

She arrives shortly after the orb, which is found by a witch of some sort named Selena. More kind of oddness upon Kara’s arrival, because she lands in a lake, and just sort of, emerges in her Supergirl costume.

She ends up taking on the secret identity of Linda Lee at a girls boarding school where she ends up roommates with Lois Lane’s sister Lucy Lane, who is apparently dating Jimmy Olson from the Daily Planet. Small world I guess. “Linda Lee” mentions she is “Clark Kent’s Cousin” as well.

Meanwhile Selena is creating some sort of love potion, for reasons unknown, a common thread a bit in this film, but loses her test subject, whom she tries to get back by causing some havok in the nearby town where Supergirl and her friends are hanging out. And of course, she gets to save the day.

Which also results in the love potion test subject falling in love with Linda Lee, Kara’s human alter ego. This angers the witch, who as watching on a magic mirror the whole time. How they didn’t realize Supergirl is Linda Lee is beyond me. The witch summons a giant invisible enemy to hunt down Linda Lee, but of course, Supergirl intervenes, because they are the same person.

There also apparently a budget for a monster, because it’s literally invisible, even when she electrocutes it. This leads the Witch to pull out the power source to try to come up with something better to stop Supergirl, which in turn, allows Supergirl to track it’s location. But she is followed by Ethan, still infatuated with her from the love potion. Which leads to a rather amusing moment where he tries to lift her up and carry her away but can’t because well, she is Supergirl.

I’d just like to take a moment to throw out there that wearing a wig is way more effective disguise than Clark’s glasses.

Selena confronts them with her witchy powers, but realizes she can’t harm Supergirl, so she starts toying with and threatening Ethan instead, but f course, Supergirl saves the day. It also seems the Love Potion is based literally on looks, because he does not recognize Supergirl as Linda.

Selena enlist the help of her former mentor, a Warlock (Wizard?) who is able to summon Ethan he her. He also helps her erect a giant mountain with a castle on top and they entrap Supergirl in the Phantom Zone, similar to how Zod and company were imprisoned. It’s dark and cloudy and thus her powers no longer work. Meanwhile Selena has achieved her dream of… courting Ethan the Gardener and taking over the tiny Midvale Illinois.

In the Mirror Zone Kara runs into Zaltar, her old mentor, who is apparently imprisoned there, for losing the city’s power source and dooming it to collapse. Seems a bit appropriate. Anyway, he leads her to the Quantum Maelstrom, where Kara is able to escape the Phantom Zone basically by sheet will. Kind of feels like Zod would have been capable of that one honestly.

Selena and Kara have it out, with Selena summoning another giant shadow monster, which is a bit more visible than the last one, but still obscured quite a bit because who has the budget for large monsters anyway? Meanwhile, Ethan, cuts off Selena’s power by closing the magic McGuffin box, which results in her getting attacked by the Shadow Monster and sucked into the Magic Mirror/Phantom Zone.

Oddly, Ethan has learned Kara and Linda are the same person. And she has been telling everyone she is Clark’s cousin, and actually some people that she is Superman’s cousin. I wonder if Ethan ever figured out that little puzzle.

Supergirl retrieves Omegahedron and flies off, presumably returning home. She doesn’t really ever show up again. Supposedly Christopher Reeve was supposed to show up and make a cameo but couldn’t make it, it would have been nice to have a better connection to the other movies.